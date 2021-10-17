PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau announced the city has hit a grim milestone: 1,000 shootings so far this year.

In September, police responded to 110 shootings. That is about four shootings per day. One of those shootings was at the corner of Northeast Broadway and Northeast 14th Avenue. Shots rang out on Sept. 26 early in the morning, damaging windows at a dry cleaners and sending three people to the hospital.

Andy Kim and his parents have owned and operated Taste Ticklers for 17 years. Their business is across the street from where the shooting took place.

“It's just sad to see something like that happen," Kim said.

Kim said he has noticed crime go up around his community. He said his business has been the victim of vandalism, a burglary, but so far, not gun violence.

According to PPB, 85% of the shootings in 2021 have occurred in North and East Portland. City and county leaders are scrambling to try and slow the gun violence.

"I don't know what the answer is, but I know one thing," Kim said. "It's harder now when you call the police. It takes longer for them to get here."

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell tweeted the Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating every case. He also wrote:

"We’re also working hard at building the Focused Intervention Team, which has a goal to deescalate and lower the tensions in the community that are feeding the contagious gun violence crisis. I’m looking forward to making more announcements about that soon."

Though the numbers are unsettling, Kim believes things will turn around.

"It's just sad," Kim said. "I'm hopeful. I'm an optimist. I think it can get better. It doesn't have to be like this. It doesn't have to be worse."