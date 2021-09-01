PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As parents send their kids back to school this fall, many are wondering what they can do to keep them healthy, especially with the continued spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Dr. Malaika Little, a pediatric physician at Randall Children's Hospital, said she believes kids will benefit from being back in school in-person, and can do so safely if the proper procedures are followed. She encourages the wearing of masks, distancing when possible, and frequent hand washing.
Little acknowledged Portland area hospitals have seen an increase in pediatric patients with COVID-19, with those patients developing worse symptoms than earlier in the pandemic.
At the same time, Little said kids are resilient, and she's confident they will adapt quickly to being back in school, although parents should be watching for signs of stress and anxiety in their children.
"Any major changes in behavior," said Little. "Behavior as in anything from how they're sleeping, interacting, eating, engaging in the world. What we worry about in anxiety for kids is when you see their sort of baseline behaviors drop off and become different."
Little said it's important for parents to engage with their kids and ask questions. She also recommends parents get their kids in for a checkup with their primary care provider, who can help identify some of those changes in behavior or health.
