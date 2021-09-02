Portland pediatricians warn parents about kids getting sick from delta variant of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland pediatricians are warning parents that more kids are getting sick from the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19. This comes as across the Portland-Metro area headed back to school this week.
Hospitals around the Portland area have seen an increase in pediatric cases of COVID-19 severe enough to need hospitalization and that tracks with numbers from the Oregon Health Authority, that show a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 involving kids.
Pediatricians say the kids they see in the hospital are also showing up with more severe symptoms, suggesting that the delta variant is making them sicker than previous versions of COVID-19.
Dr. Malaika Little is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Randall Children’s Hospital. She says the delta variant is much worse for children.
“We’re seeing more in the hospital. More severe disease is being reported. And there does appear that it is more transmissible, so kids are getting it easier. I still think it’s most likely coming from unvaccinated adults the majority of the time,” Dr. Little, said.
She says the majority of kids she’s seen in the hospital generally do recover quickly, but that kids with underlying conditions are struggling more with COVID-19. One bit of good news, she says it looks like the mortality rate in pediatric cases has not increased significantly.
