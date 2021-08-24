PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A group of 19 Portland Performing Arts organizations have come together to require that all audience members have proof of vaccination status or provide a negative COVID-19 test to attend live events.
These organizations say they are prioritizing the health and safety of everyone by doing this.
Each arts organization has its own procedures and will update protocols if guidelines change. Kirk Mouser is the producing artistic director of Stumptown Stages and said that this comes down to keeping everyone healthy because most of these organizations go back to live shows beginning in October.
Mouser said doing this is the best way to keep everyone healthy as well as enforcing the indoor mask mandate.
“Going back to again to the idea of how we can best take care of one another, not just as performing arts organizations here in Portland but as a community as a whole and this is one of those options that we have available to us is to really encourage our patrons, people that we love, our artists, to get vaccinated so that we can come back to theater because we’re going to be living with this for a very long time,” Mouser said.
Many of the organizations will also offer performances online so anyone who is not yet ready to attend a live in person show or is not vaccinated has another option.
