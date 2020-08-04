PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland Philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer is showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement by offering a new grant to artists across the state of Washington.
Schnitzer and Washington State University have announced the Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Program.
It will distribute $2,500 grants to 20 artists across the state.
Those artists will be asked to use their work to reflect on social justice efforts in the face of systemic racism.
In a news conference Tuesday, Schnitzer said artists play an important role during times of social upheaval.
“We need to have their voice whether it's through video, print, street art and sculpture. We need them to help us address the pain and anguish we have, and through their art. Have dialogue with each other about how we can become better at addressing this issue. better as individuals, better at home and in our communities,” he said.
This is part of a larger effort Schnitzer has funded which includes similar grant opportunities for Oregon artists as well.
Those grants are being administered through the Schnitzer art museums at Portland State University and the University of Oregon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.