PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland has been picked as one of 10 ten cities for the new Freedom Football League.
The league is backed by a coalition of 50 former NFL players, including former star running back Ricky Williams and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens.
The league is pledging a “unique ownership model, where fans and players own teams together.” Financing is set to be from private funding and public offerings in 2019.
The league describes itself as a movement that “boldly replaces the exploitative power dynamic between owners and players and revolutionizes the relationship between fans and the teams they root for.”
The Portland Progress has been named as one of the initial 10 teams for the league. No details were immediately released about when the league would start or where the Portland team might play its games.
Once games do begin, they will take place in the spring and summer months.
According to the Freedom Football League’s website about Portland: “A hotbed for progressive thought and home to pioneering exploration, Portland has long been a bastion of free speech, a right which has been stolen from pro football players. Taking back the power and right to free expression and encouraging understanding through open discourse, the Progress will bring football to a city known for its sold-out sporting events and loyal, energized fan base. As an innovator in sports as the home to Nike and leading technology companies, along with innovative football play, the city is poised for forward progress with the Progress as a founding team in the league.”
The league is touting goals that include ensuring adequate health and wellness support for players and empowering athletes to use their platform to address societal issues they are passionate about.
Two other professional football leagues – the XFL and the Alliance of American Football – announced plans this year to form new leagues outside of the NFL, as well. Portland was not selected to host a team for either of those leagues.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.