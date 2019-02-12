PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –The Portland Pickles baseball organization announced majority ownership changes Tuesday, months ahead of the 2019 season.
The collegiate wood bat baseball team during their inaugural season last year led the West Coast League with a 37-17 record, according to a Portland Pickles news release.
Owners Jon Ryan and Alan Miller will take over majority ownership in 2019. Miller's marketing agency, based in Los Angeles and Portland, will take over day-today-management of the team.
“Jon and I are incredibly excited to take the reigns,” Miller said.
Ryan, a former Seattle Seahawks punter, joined the team in 2017 as a part owner; he said he had dreamed of owning a baseball team for a long time.
“I love baseball,” Ryan said. “It might sound crazy, but it’s my favorite sport. I have a real obsession with it, so this is going to be a lot of fun.”
Ross Campbell has been appointed General Manager of Portland Pickles and will oversee sales, community relations and partnership marketing, according to the Feb. 12 news release. Scott Barchus will also continue as a minority owner.
The Pickles kick off their 2019 season June 1 and will play through mid-August.
The ownership group Tuesday also announced that the Gresham Greywolves would not be playing the 2019 season. Miller said the organization has “big plans” for the Greywolves for 2020 that will be announced in the coming months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
