Portland Pickles are in a pickle: The team's mascot is missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pickles say their mascot is in a pickle. Apparently he's missing, and they want him back.
The case of the missing mascot prompted the hashtag: #FindDillon. Other teams have offered their mascots on social media, along with numerous pickle puns and jokes.
The team, which is known for a lot of humor and publicity stunts on social media, said this is no joke.
The Portland-based premier collegiate summer baseball team said their mascot has been missing for a week now. According to the teams Twitter account, Dillon the Pickle was somehow misplaced on the way back from the Dominican Republic.
Luggage containing the Dillion the Pickle costume was lost on a Delta flight returning to Portland on Jan. 31.
Then the team said Tuesday night, Delta found the costume and delivered it to the team's office on Southeast 92nd Avenue, but didn't notify anyone. Just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Ring Camera captured a person taking the package containing the costume from the front porch.
A very disappointing twist. Dillon was found by @Delta and delivered to our office after hours, with no notification. At 4:58AM, this person stole him off the front porch. This is turned from a mistake by @Delta to a crime. https://t.co/6QtEikCcfP pic.twitter.com/D3mBhSdUxS— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 9, 2022
The Pickles said a mistake has now turned into a crime. The team is asking people to help find the stolen costume, and they are offering a reward for any information and a "no questions asked" return of Dillon back to their office.