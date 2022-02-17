PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It's been a long journey, but Dillon T. Pickle is home. The Portland Pickles announced Thursday that the team's missing mascot has been returned.

The search ended Wednesday, according to the Pickles organization, when Dillon was dropped off at the Voodoo Doughnuts on NE Davis Street around noon.

The Portland-based collegiate summer baseball team's mascot had been missing since Jan. 31. Luggage containing the Dillion the Pickle costume was lost on a Delta flight returning to Portland from the Dominican Republic.

Then, Delta found the costume and delivered it to the team's office on Southeast 92nd Avenue, but didn't notify anyone. Not long after, Ring Camera captured a person taking the package off the front porch.

The team had to clarify several times that the mascot had indeed been stolen: the Pickles are known for internet tomfoolery.

In a statement released by Dillon T. Pickle, along with Portland Pickles General Manager Ross Campbell and Assistant General Manager Parker Huffman, Dillon kept it short and sweet, simply stating, “I’m back.”

Over a dozen businesses stepped up to offer rewards for his safe return, but the Pickles organization said the person who returned the costume declined to accept any rewards and requested to stay anonymous.