Portland Pickles offer free tattoos to die-hard fans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you've ever wanted to get a tattoo -- and really love pickles -- Tuesday night at Walker Stadium was your chance.
The Portland Pickles offered free Pickles-related tattoos there for die hard fans inside mobile tattoo studio, INKBUS.
"We love Dillon, so I’m getting Dillon’s head on my arm before the game," said Kathy Hampton, who was getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Michael Spengler. "It's one of the most romantic things I can think of."
They were celebrating 13 years of marriage, and thought they'd commemorate their anniversary with tattoos.
This adorable couple is getting matching tattoos. Of what, you ask? A pickle. Dillon, the pickle. Of the @picklesbaseball team. AND - they’re FREE! Free, people. What is more #Portland than this?! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/DOAN3WwI8w— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 17, 2019
Hampton told FOX 12 this was her first tattoo.
"I’d rather be on my death bed regretting the things I did than wishing I had done something. And I’ve been wanting to get a tattoo for a while," she said.
More than 50 people signed up Tuesday night. If you missed your chance, the team's owner says they'll definitely be hosting another tattoo event because it was such a big hit.
