Portland Pickles permit fans this weekend as season begins in Marion Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Pickles are getting back on the diamond this weekend and allowing fans to watch the games in person.
Games are taking place at North Marion High School instead of Walker Stadium in southeast Portland, as Multnomah County has not entered Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan.
Safety measures include temperature checks, a face covering requirement, and extra hand sanitizer. The team’s co-owner says they’re allowed to have 250 fans on site, but they’re limiting attendance to 100 people.
“The beautiful thing about putting 100 people in a stadium that can hold two or three thousand, there’s lots and lots of room to spread out,” Alan Miller said. “Safety was our number one issue when we started this out … how can we be overly safe, how can we take what they’re giving us and even expand on that.”
The team’s first game will be held on Saturday against the Portland Gherkins. Two more games are planned for Sunday.
