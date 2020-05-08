PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Pickles are working out a way to play ball this summer.
The collegiate level baseball club is creating a detailed plan to safely play games without fans in attendance. The plan is to begin playing at Walker Stadium on July 2 and continue through August 9. The games would be broadcast for free on Facebook Live and other online outlets.
“We have such a great fan base, now we can say, okay we'll stay home, be safe, and every night we have a game, we are gonna have a party,” Alan Miller, owner and president of the Portland Pickles, said. “We want you to be a part of it, we're coming up with all kinds of innovative pieces and technology to allow fans to be a part of the game in every aspect.”
The Pickles say they’re working with the parks and recreation department, the mayor, and the governor to make the games happen.
