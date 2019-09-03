PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the St. Johns neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
At around 1:44 a.m., officers responded to Pier Park on the report of gunshots heard in the area.
Officers located a 15-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 9600 block of North Seneca Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting with the investigation.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-303134.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.