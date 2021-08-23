PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Five people were shot in Portland's Old Town neighborhood Sunday night while attending a vigil for a man who was shot and killed inside a bar early that morning.

According to Portland Police Bureau, officers responded about 11 p.m. to a shooting near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. When they arrived, they found a man at a nearby corner who had been shot in the lower torso. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Over the next two hours, officers learned that four other people arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One was struck in the torso and seriously injured. The others suffered less serious injuries.

Investigators believe the men, all of whom were between 21 and 32 years old, were shot when gunfire broke out at a vigil for 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr., who was shot and killed inside Mingle Lounge early Sunday morning.

Police said that shooting on NW Everett Street happened around 1:45 a.m. when officers were flagged down about a shooting inside a bar.

Investigators haven't said what led to the bar shooting, and no suspects have been named.

Police said they believe at least 50 rounds were fired at the vigil and more than one gun was involved, but none of the "numerous" witnesses stayed on scene to talk to investigators.

Detectives are asking for witnesses to reach out by e-mailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and referencing case number 21-233879. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.