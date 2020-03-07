PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit responded to over 14 assist calls with 10 arrests overnight on Thursday.
The ASU flew more than seven hours providing support for four cases of suspects attempting to elude officers.
At 11:05 p.m. after officers spotted a car speeding southbound on Interstate 205 at Northeast Airport Way. The driver was driving at 89 miles per hour and was observed accelerating to an even greater speed as he passed an officer.
The officer did not follow the car due to the dangerous actions by the driver.
ASU followed the car and observed the driver speeding, running red lights and crashing into other drivers.
The driver and a passenger jumped out of the car in the area of southeast 167th Avenue and southeast Market Street running into a neighborhood, police said.
With the help of ASU and a K9 unit, officers were able to find and arrest Ramon Rodarte Jr., 24, of Gresham.
Rodarte was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude by foot and driving while suspended or revoked (misdemeanor level).
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.