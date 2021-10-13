PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group of around 100 people caused substantial damage to businesses and government buildings in downtown Portland Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, at about 9:00 p.m., officers learned that a group had gathered in the area of Chapman Square Park, and some were blocking Southwest 3rd Avenue. Some fencing from the park was used to barricade the street. Some illegal aerial fireworks were set off, as well as graffiti to buildings. At about 10:00 p.m., the group began to march.

Within 10 minutes police say people broke numerous windows and bank ATMs. The group also began to light garbage cans and dumpsters on fire in the street.

When police arrived, the crowd was given direction to disperse by loudspeaker. A Mobile Field Force moved in and the crowd splintered into multiple directions. Some group members laid down in front of police vehicles to attempt to prevent police response.

Police believe that some people involved in criminal activity were changing clothes as they were moving in order to make it harder to identify them. Two unexploded illegal fireworks were recovered along the march route. The group had largely dispersed by 11:00 p.m.

No arrests have been made yet. At this point the damage is believed to be in excess of $500,000. There were 35 separate locations that were targeted, including banks, retail stores, coffee shops, and government buildings.

If anyone has information about who committed crimes, please notify crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: Central NRT.