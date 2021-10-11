PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said they conducted 47 traffic stops, issued 21 citations and made two arrests during an illegal street racing bust on Sunday.
PPB, with assistance from OSP, placed officers in areas where speed racing has become dangerous for pedestrians and drivers, as well as a constant noise disturbance to the nearby neighborhoods. Sunday night more than 50 street racers showed up, but due to law enforcement being in the area were forced away.
One vehicle, a new Subaru WRX STI from Olympia, Washington, attempted to escape from police. The vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour when it apparently saw spike strips in the road, and in an attempt to avoid the spike strips stopped, reversed and rear ended a police vehicle.
Officers used a “box in” maneuver, which prevented the car from escaping. The driver, 24-year-old William Torresan, was arrested for felony elude, reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and cited for a variety of traffic violations (including not having a valid driver’s license).
The second arrest was for an outstanding warrant.