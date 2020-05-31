PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three more people were arrested for their involvement in criminal activity following Friday night’s demonstration in Portland, police said.
Protesters in Portland joined crowds across the nation on Friday in marches in response to George Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed Monday while in Minneapolis police custody by an officer who knelt on his neck.
The demonstrations in Portland started peacefully, but later boiled over into vandalism, looting, and fires, leading to several arrests.
The new arrests bring the total for Friday night into Saturday morning to 16, up from 13.
The three new arrests that were made after 5 a.m. Saturday are as follows:
- Richard Cavanaugh, 18, for second-degree burglary and riot
- Kiara Burns, 31, for second-degree burglary and riot
- Ada McGraw, 32, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, riot, and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Police said investigators continue to seek suspects for crimes that were committed in the city Friday.
Anyone who has information about individuals who committed criminal activity at any event is asked to email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
