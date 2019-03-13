PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver with a gun in his pocket was arrested Tuesday after police say he hit multiple vehicles on northbound I-205 and tried to flee from a police officer.
A police officer spotted Darin Carter, 20, driving at a high rate of speed while conducting an unrelated traffic stop on northbound I-205 near the Stark/Washington off-ramp, the Portland Police Bureau says.
The officer says he watched Carter in a dark-colored Honda cut off multiple other drivers.
As the officers attempted to catch up to Carter, he says he saw the Honda hit multiple other vehicles on the Glisan off-ramp. The officer attempted to stop the Honda and says Carter slowed to let a passenger out; the passenger was arrested and later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Boomhower.
Boomhower is facing charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public and unlawful possession of firearms.
The Honda was later located by another officer at the Gateway Fred Meyer with Carter and another passenger inside, according to police. Officers say Carter attempted to flee but was apprehended. Officers located a gun in Carter’s pocket. No one was hurt.
Carter is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving, attempting to elude a police officer (while driving a motor vehicle), attempting to elude a police officer (on foot), and three counts of failure to perform duties of a driver.
The second passenger, 26-year-old Justin R. Jones, is facing charges of interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct II, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and a detainer.
Carter, Boomhower and Jones were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
