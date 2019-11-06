PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm along with methamphetamine and cocaine on Tuesday.
Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southeast 167th Avenue and East Burnside Street for a speeding violation around 11:05 p.m.
Officers said they found a revolver, over 62 grams of cocaine, and over 19 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.
The driver, identified as Darin Carter, 21, was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
