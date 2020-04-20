PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested four people and towed three vehicles over the weekend while officers in north and northeast Portland focused on street racing activity.
The enforcement patrols on Sunday resulted in 12 traffic stops and 24 traffic citations, according to police.
A total of three vehicles were towed and four people were arrested.
Suspects arrested included:
- Juvenile boy, 17, for reckless driving
- Kevin Garcia, 18, for reckless driving and reckless endangering
- Jaren Jacobsen, 24, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and criminally driving with a suspended license
- Mystar Russell, 19, reckless driving and reckless endangering
Police said there have been 13 traffic-related deaths in within the City of Portland this year, though it's not clear how many of those deaths are related to street racing activity.
The Major Crash Team has been activated at least 12 times.
The Portland Police Bureau announced last week that it would be stepping up illegal street racing patrols in the city following complaints from the community.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(1) comment
Keep their cars and their cell phones...send them out on the streets without both items
