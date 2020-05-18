PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police continue to crack down on criminal street racing activity in the Portland metro area.
Police said officers conducted 27 traffic stops on Sunday evening during focused patrols in the north and northeast Portland areas.
A total of four vehicles were towed and four people were arrested.
Suspects arrested included:
- Daniel Strugar, 18, for reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering
- Brandon Vargas-Sanchez, 18, for reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering
- Troy Starks, 31, for reckless driving
- Alexander Lewis, 28, for reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants
The Portland Police Bureau announced last month that it would be stepping up illegal street racing patrols in the city following complaints from the community.
Investigators are also identifying suspects from previous street racing incidents.
Last week, three men were charged in connection with illegal street racing activity that occurred on the Fremont Bridge on April 12.
When I was in high school in the 1960's, I and many others my age used to drag race. We didn't endanger others as they do now. We had fun, but we grew up. Looks like a couple of these dummies haven't and never will. Same goes for the younger punks. If they don't end up dead, they will probably end up in prison. Either way, it's a win win for the rest of us.
When will these idiots learn. The PPD tweets that they will be out and these idiots still go out and race. Find a new place or stay home as you have been warned numerous times only to still go and get busted.
P.S. Nice ear-bones.
Stupid is as stupid does...
