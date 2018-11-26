PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police Monday night arrested a man accused of walking around southeast Portland and poking strangers with a “a thin rigid metal rod”.
Officers earlier in the day asked for help finding 37-year-old Justin C. Venable and said he was a suspect in connection to four incidents that happened Saturday through Monday.
A community member contacted police just after 5:30 p.m. and reported seeing Venable near 34th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street.
Officers located Venable near Southeast 35th Avenue and Southeast Main Street and arrested him without incident.
Officers searched Venable and found a metal rob they believe he used to poke his victims. The rod was seized as evidence.
Venable was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing three counts of harassment.
Police believe he was involved in the following incidents:
- Saturday at 8:25 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 35th Avenue
- Saturday at 11:13 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 36th Avenue
- Sunday at 3:45 p.m., near Southeast Ankeny Street and Southeast 20th Avenue
- Monday at 12:25 a.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Street and Southeast 40th Avenue
FOX 12 spoke with a man who says he was poked by the suspect while running on Southeast 20th Avenue.
"I see this guy walking toward me, I'm like, 'okay, I'll go around, you know, a pedestrian,'" Trampas Kirk said. "I swerve to sort of go left around him and he lunges toward me and stuck me in the neck with his screw driver or something."
Kirk said it didn't hurt much, but it did startle him.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Officer William Green at 503-823-0344 or William.Green@portlandoregon.gov.
