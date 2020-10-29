PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was unconscious in public.
Police on Thursday afternoon responded to the 2000 block of West Burnside Street and arrested 39-year-old Jedediah Thomas Zach in connection with the crime after speaking with several witnesses.
The Portland Police Bureau Sex Crime Unit was notified and Zach was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where is facing charges including sex abuse in the first degree and sex abuse in the second degree.
No additional information was released.
