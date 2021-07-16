PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a suspect has been arrested for attempted murder in a shooting that happened in May.
Police said on May 5, officers responded to a shooting and crash in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Taylor Street. A juvenile male suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified 23-year-old Samaryia Lambert as a suspect.
On Wednesday, the PPB Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Southeast 160th Avenue to take Lambert into custody and search a related residence. Lambert jumped from a window several stories high to try to avoid arrest. SERT members along with other officers were able to take Lambert into custody a short time later at a nearby location without use of force.
Lambert suffered serious injuries from his attempted escape and was taken to a hospital. On Thursday afternoon, he was released from the hospital and taken to the Multnomah County Jail.
During the search of Lambert’s residence, several guns and other related evidence were found.
1st- He is accused of attempted murder
2nd- Then he tries to murder himself..... only Superman can fly fool!
Jumped out a window several stories high? Not too smart is he? Or, perhaps he thought he was a cat with nine lives? Black panther he is not.
