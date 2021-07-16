PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a suspect has been arrested for attempted murder in a shooting that happened in May.

Police said on May 5, officers responded to a shooting and crash in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Taylor Street. A juvenile male suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified 23-year-old Samaryia Lambert as a suspect.

On Wednesday, the PPB Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Southeast 160th Avenue to take Lambert into custody and search a related residence. Lambert jumped from a window several stories high to try to avoid arrest. SERT members along with other officers were able to take Lambert into custody a short time later at a nearby location without use of force.

Lambert suffered serious injuries from his attempted escape and was taken to a hospital. On Thursday afternoon, he was released from the hospital and taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

During the search of Lambert’s residence, several guns and other related evidence were found.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

(2) comments

Superman
Superman

1st- He is accused of attempted murder

2nd- Then he tries to murder himself..... only Superman can fly fool!

Report Add Reply
ItsPolitical
ItsPolitical

Jumped out a window several stories high? Not too smart is he? Or, perhaps he thought he was a cat with nine lives? Black panther he is not.

Report Add Reply

