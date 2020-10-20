PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man and seized two handguns, drugs, and multiple stolen items from his car on Monday, according to Portland police.
Law enforcement responded to the 3500 block of Southeast 88th Avenue just after 1 p.m. after someone reported suspicious exchanges between the man, Brandon Thompson, 28, and several pedestrians.
Officers arrived at the scene and watched as a pedestrian walked away from Thompson's car as a quick pace. The officers approached Thompson and learned he was a felon in possession of a firearm.
As officers continued to investigate, they found two 9mm handguns, 41.8 grams of heroin, 7.9 grams of methamphetamine, and numerous items they suspected to be stolen, including cellphones, tablets, power tools, and expensive clothing.
Officers discovered more than $6,500 on Thompson's person and inside of his car.
Thompson was booked at the Multnomah County Jail, where he now faces charges including two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft in the first degree, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance near a school.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
