Portland police arrest 6 people, tow 4 cars during street racing enforcement patrol

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested six people and towed four vehicles over the weekend while officers in north and northeast Portland focused on street racing activity.
The enforcement patrols Saturday and Sunday resulted in nineteen traffic stops, according to the police bureau. Suspects arrested in connection with racing activity include:
- Hilario Garcia, 18, for felony elude and reckless driving
- Tea Sue Engdahl, 22, for reckless driving and speed racing
- Ian Michael Steffens, 25, for reckless driving
- Aaron Flores, 27, for reckless driving and speed racing
- Willie Holloway, 30, for reckless driving and speed racing
- Karim Gardner, 37, for hit-and-run
The police bureau reports there have been 34 traffic-related deaths within the City of Portland this year, though it’s not clear how many of those deaths are related to street racing activity. The bureau's Major Crash Team has been activated at least 41 times.
Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says street racing is an ongoing issue for Portland.
“I hope [the enforcement patrol] sends a clear message that this illegal behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” Outlaw said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
That is certainly a racially diverse looking group.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.