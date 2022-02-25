PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a scary morning for two parents in Northeast Portland when someone stole their car with their 3-year-old son still inside.

It all started a little after 8 a.m. Friday on Northeast 16th Avenue near Haver Street, where someone jumped in the car and drove off.

The father jumped in his car and chased the suspect for about a mile. Police say he crashed into the stolen car near Northeast Multnomah Street and 21st Avenue

T.P. Brown Jr. saw the whole thing unfold. “I hear a Prius screaming down the side of me had the lights flashing, honking the horn almost as if a cop would do when he’s trying to get through an intersection. Sitting in my car, I was able to witness the Prius use his car in almost a pit maneuver, I was kind of taking it back and like oh wow! This is happening. At that point the gentleman dropped out of the car jumped into the other car to the passenger side door and began to wrestle tussle with the driver,” says Brown.

Police say the thief began to run, and that’s when Brown chased him down in his Dodge Charger.

“I saw him crossing the street, come in towards here. I know this was a dead end. The only option was to climb the fence or go through the fence. So, I immediately floored it, pinned him against the fence. I asked him not to move until the police came here. At that point, he wanted to continue to climb the fence. I stepped out of my vehicle, grabbed him off the fence and detained him until police got here,” Brown says.

Other witnesses nearby, helped hold down the suspect until police got to the scene and arrested him.

The three-year old boy was not hurt. The suspect has some injuries from the struggle and is in police custody in the hospital.