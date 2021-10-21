PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say one person is in custody in connection with a burglary at local hardware store.
On Thursday bike unit officers arrested one of the suspects involved in the burglary that took place on October 10 at a store located in the 1600 block of Northwest Glisan Street.
A PPB Detective was able to identify one of the suspects and officers arrested 31-year-old Joseph Reynolds, who also had outstanding warrants.
Reynolds has been charged with burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree (for the hardware store incident) and burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm related to a burglary in April 2021 in the 1000 Block of Southwest Vista Avenue.