PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a suspected 70-year-old drug dealer Wednesday afternoon.
Officers arrested Leonard K. Preston near Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street around 3:20 p.m. after observing Preston conduct what they say appeared to be a drug transaction with another person.
Arresting officers found a loaded handgun in Preston’s pocket and seized an unspecified amount of cash and suspected illicit narcotics from him.
Preston is facing several charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, altering the identification on a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), delivery of a controlled substance near a school (methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The police bureau asks anyone with tips on suspected drug dealing to call officers at 503-823-333 for non-emergency reporting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
