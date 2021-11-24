PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have arrested two people who were wanted for the attempted murder of two officers in northeast Portland.
Police say 27-year-old Christian Fitz-Henry fired a gun at the officers on Nov. 13 and that 27-year-old Alicia Misner was driving the stolen car they were in. Both were also wanted on warrants in other cases.
The shooting happened near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police say they tried to pull over the car, then popped the tires with spike strips.
Investigators say Fitz-Henry and Misner got out and ran into the neighborhood while firing gunshots. No officers were hurt but at least one of those bullets hit a patrol car.
Neighbors were told to shelter in place for hours, but police did not find either suspect.
They were on the run for 10 days before they were arrested Tuesday night at an apartment on NE 101st Avenue.
Fitz-Henry was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on his warrant for Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Alicia Misner was booked on her warrant for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Attempt to Elude.