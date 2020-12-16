Portland Police ask for community's help in solving string of deadly shootings

PORTLAND. OR (KPTV) - Portland Police are asking for help from the community following a rash of deadly shootings in the area.
Gun violence has seen a dramatic rise in Portland over previous years. Through the month of November there had been more than 800 shootings. That’s compared to 393 shootings for all of 2019.
One shooting disrupted a Northeast neighborhood in the middle of the night Saturday. Just after midnight, police say that around 60 shots were fired, critically injuring one person.
“I was actually sleeping, and it happened around 1 o’clock and woke up and there was a car parked down the street and he’d been shot,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.
That driver was shot on NE Stafford, near 11th. Police last updated that he was in the hospital in critical condition.
The neighbor who spoke with Fox 12 says he’s never seen anything like this in his neighborhood.
“We’ve never had no shootings around here,” he said.
Police say there have been 50 homicides in Portland this year and more than twice as many shootings as last year.
“On average, someone is shot in Portland every two days,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell in a video posted to Twitter.
The Portland area also experienced a particularly violent day on December 14th, with three deadly shootings.
“I extend my condolences to all the family and friends and remain committed to do everything we can to hold those involved responsible for their actions,” Lovell said.
No one has been caught in any of those shootings and now police are saying they are relying on the community to offer help. Chief Lovell said police need community members to continue reporting crimes and for those with information to come forward with what they know.
“We’ve come together to mask up, to stay home, to keep others safe. We have come together to do our best to stop the spread of a deadly disease. Violence is also a disease that kills, and our community is suffering the consequences,” he said.
If you do have any information on any shootings in Portland, you are asked to call Portland Police. Crime Stoppers also offers a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that helps solve a crime. Tipsters are also able to remain anonymous.
