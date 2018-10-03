PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 88-year-old man who they say might be lost.
Benjamin Verspetan was last seen exiting a TriMet bus near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road at 2:16 p.m., according to officers.
Officers say Verspetan frequents locations where people gather, such as bars.
They say he has early onset dementia and believe he may be in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road.
Verspetan is described as white, approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall and 125 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a heavy bright blue winter coat and light blue jeans, according to police.
Anyone who sees Verspetan is asked to call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
