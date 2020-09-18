PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for help finding a man they say is considered endangered and has been missing for five days.
Richard Ritz, 64, was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. leaving a bar in the 9500 block of North Lombard Street.
Police describe Ritz as a white man with a short fu-manchu-style mustache. He stands approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Police say Ritz was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red plaid flannel shirt, a Lakers baseball cap, and black tennis shoes. He has several tattoos, including "HATE" on his right knuckles and "LOVE" on his left knuckles.
Police say Ritz may be living in his vehicle, which is a matte-black 1999 Toyota 4Runner SUV with Oregon license CK65017.
Ritz is known to frequent St. Johns, Sauvie Island, and Scappoose, according to law enforcement.
Some health information has led detectives to classify Ritz as endangered. If anyone has seen Ritz or his vehicle, you're asked contact Portland police at 503-823-0797 or missing@portlandpolice.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.