PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for help finding a missing 81-year-old woman.
According to officers, Verna J. Ferguson may have memory issues.
The bureau says Ferguson left her home in Portland’s South Burlingame neighborhood around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The bureau says Ferguson is white, stands around five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.
Officers say she has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark jeans.
According to officers, Ferguson may be driving a 2007 champagne-colored Toyota Prius with Oregon license plate 843CXW.
Police do not suspect foul play. Anyone who sees Ferguson is asked to call 911 as soon as possible.
Anyone with non-emergency information about Ferguson is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig at 503-823-0797 or missing@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
