Portland police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old woman

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.
Police say Sophia McCarty was visiting from out of town. She was last seen riding her bicycle in the area of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Division Street on Saturday at 11 a.m.
McCarty does not have a cell phone. Investigators believe she borrowed a phone and left a voicemail for a family member just after 6:45 p.m., saying that she was lost and asked to be picked up from a Rite Aid, located at 2240 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
Police say McCarty was gone by the time family arrived.
McCarty is described as a white female who is about 6 feet fall and weighing about 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie over a white t-shirt, red baggy pants and black Vans shoes. She was riding a blue Schwinn bicycle with a large white seat and a basket.
Investigators believe McCarty is lost in the Portland area, and anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
Anyone with non-emergency information or tips on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov.
