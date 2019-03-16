PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police Saturday asked for the help locating a pickup reported stolen overnight.
Officers Saturday morning said someone stole the 1992 red and tan Dodge pickup from the 14000 block of Bush Street in Portland’s Powellhurst–Gilbert neighborhood.
The bureau’s East Precinct says the truck belonged to the owner’s grandfather and has sentimental value.
According to officers, the truck doesn’t run, so it was likely towed away. The truck has Oregon license plates SPG131 and a silver swan hood ornament, according to police.
Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
