Portland police ask for help finding stolen police bike

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help finding a stolen police bike.
The bike was last seen Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. in downtown Portland.
Police on Twitter offered to share a coffee with the person who finds the blue 2016 Marin Nail Trail Mountain Bike.
Police say when it was stolen, the bike had a large black bag attached to it. The bag featured Velcro “police” patches, which police say, “have undoubtedly been torn off”.
If someone finds the bike, they can report it on the bureau’s Bike Theft Task Force webpage.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
