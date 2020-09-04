Portland police ask for help identifying possible witness in deadly Portland shooting on Saturday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help after law enforcement in Washington state killed a man accused in the death of Aaron J. Danielson in Portland last weekend.
Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him near Lacey, Washington on Thursday. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of Danielson, 39, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest in downtown Portland on Saturday.
Portland police are asking community members to help identify a person who was present and witnessed the shooting on Aug. 29 near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. Detectives say they would like to interview the person.
Police said on Thursday, they prepared an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Reinoehl. The affidavit was reviewed by a Multnomah County judge, who issued a warrant for Reinoehl’s arrest for charges including murder in the second degree with a firearm.
Portland Police collaborated with law enforcement partners throughout the investigation but were not present when law enforcement attempted to arrest Reinoehl in Washington on Thursday, the bureau said on Friday.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
