Portland police ask for help identifying two suspects in assault investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an assault investigation.
On October 14 at 7:30 p.m., two Black females entered the 76 gas station at Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street.
One of the females with red hair assaulted the clerk while being helped by another female in a black puffy coat. The female in the coat referred to the female with the red hair as her mother.
Both females were forced out of the store and entered a black Dodge Caliber with no license plates. The driver repeatedly attempted to ram witnesses with the vehicle causing injury and damage to the business.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.