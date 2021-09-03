Portland police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old boy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help looking for an 11-year-old runaway in the Humboldt neighborhood.
Iveon Barnes left home in the 5100 block of North Haight Avenue at about midnight and has not been seen all day. He has a history of running away, but youth and small size increases the concern for his safety.
Additionally, he has recently displayed suicidal thoughts. Previous times he has run away he has been found near Dawson Park. Officers checked the park Friday evening and did not find him there.
He has no phone, no money, and is not familiar with Tri-Met.
Iveon is an African American male, 11 years old, 5'5", 70 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red and white Minecraft shirt and grey shorts that look like pajamas.
If anyone sees him, please call 911. The case number is 21-245480. If anyone has information that is not time sensitive, e-mail the Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov.
