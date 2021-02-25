PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help locating a missing man who was last seen on Monday.
Ronald Plumb, 61, was released from a hospital in southwest Portland at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday and was expected at an address in southeast Portland, but police say he never arrived.
According to police, Plumb suffers from dementia and may not be able to care for himself.
Police said Plumb has been out on the streets and is known to spend time in the area near Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. He is familiar with the transit system.
Plumb is described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds. He uses a walker, but police say it is likely he does not have it with him.
Anyone who sees Plumb or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
