Portland police ask for help locating missing man with symptoms of dementia

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with symptoms of dementia.
Police say 82-year-old Walter Lee Dye was last seen using TriMet just before 10 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 6th Avenue and West Burnside Street.
Dye is described as a white man who is 5’ 11” tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Police say Dye uses a walker and was last seen wearing a blue hat, tan coat, blue jeans and a backpack.
Anyone who sees him can contact Detective Heidi Helwig, the lead investigator in this case. Helwig can be reached at 503-823-0797 and at Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
