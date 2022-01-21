Portland police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 79-year-old woman.
Charlene Otis left her home Friday morning. She does not usually go out by herself and has not returned. She has dementia and may not be able to find her way back home.
The Columbia County Search and Rescue team responded with two search dogs to help find her. Search dogs followed her scent to the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Mill Street, where they lost the trail at a bus stop.
They think it is possible Charlene may have boarded a Tri-Met bus, although she is not familiar with the Tri-Met system.
Otis is African-American, 5'7" and 160 pounds. She does not have her glasses with her. She is believed to be wearing a black fur hat, black coat, and either black shoes with a Nike swoosh or burgundy clogs. She walks slowly and does not use any walking aids.
If anyone sees her, please call 911. If anyone has other information about this case, e-mail the Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-19108.