PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman.
On Thursday at 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a missing person call in the 300 block of Southeast 133rd Avenue.
Officers learned that Charlene Otis walked away from her home. She does not usually go out unaccompanied and has not yet returned.
She has been diagnosed with dementia and is likely confused.
Otis walks slowly and usually wears a skirt, head covering, and sun darkening eyeglasses. However, there is no information about what she was wearing when she left home.
She is African American, 5’7”, and weighs 160 pounds. If Otis is located please call 503.823.3333 or 911 if there is an emergency.
For other information or possible sighting, you are asked to please email the investigators at missing@portlandoregon.gov.
