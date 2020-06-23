PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help identifying a man who is accused of sexually abusing two children in public.
Police say the two incidents occurred in the northwest area over the past 12 days.
The first incident occurred in the 2400 block of Northwest Marshall Street, and the second incident occurred in the 2000 block of Northwest Raleigh Street.
The suspect has been featured on the Nextdoor App. Police said several community members noted the man is often spotted in the 1600 block of Northwest 25th Avenue at Wallace Park or in the 800 block of Northwest 11th Avenue at Jamison Square.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at 503-823-0185 or Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. Police are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.
