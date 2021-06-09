Portland police asking for help locating man who is danger to himself and others

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help finding a man who they say is a danger to himself and others. Davry Lee, 52, was last seen leaving Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m.
Lee is 5’6”, 145 pounds and was wearing green hospital scrubs and tan socks when he left the hospital. At 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a call that Lee was near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Southwest 8th Avenue.
When Lee saw officers he rode away on a bicycle. Due to safety concerns, officers did not follow. Police did say he changed into a long sleeve tan shirt with white stripes and khaki pants. He was riding a black road bike.
If anyone sees him or has information about where he is, please call 911. If anyone has information that is not time sensitive please e-mail the PPB Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov.
