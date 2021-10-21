Portland police asking for public’s help to solve multiple armed robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve multiple armed robberies that took place over the past few months.
Investigators say several unidentified suspects have committed the crimes at convenience stores in north and northeast Portland.
The suspects displayed a firearm on each occasion and left the area on foot. The suspects are white and/or light-skinned Black males in their late teens to early twenties, and target cash and tobacco products.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.