Portland police asking for public's help to find missing man

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has been missing for almost a month.
Andrew “Andy” Akina, 57, was reported missing on May 25 but officers learned he has not been seen for about 30 days. He was last known to be living in a camp near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Akina is 5’7”, 185 pounds and it’s unknown what clothing he was wearing. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Kristina Coffey at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov.
