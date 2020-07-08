PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association announced two new initiatives on Wednesday, pushing for reform within the police bureau.
The new initiatives comes after weeks of sometimes destructive demonstrations in the city of Portland, and just days after the union released a scathing letter to local leaders about their response to the violence.
The President of PPA, Daryl Turner, began a press conference Wednesday with a statement filled with strong words for Portland City Commissioners.
"I have no confidence that City Council will stand up for all of Portland. I have no confidence that the City will stop the rioting and eluding and protect the safety and livelihood of Portlanders. I have no confidence that the City Council will guide the Portland Police Bureau forward to new era of policing that prioritizes safety, equity and reform and police funding," Turner said.
Turner ended the statement by saying if City Commissioners won't stand up for Portland, the PPA will.
Turner says the union is pushing for two initiatives - both focused on community safety, police funding and reform, along with internal and external racial equity.
The first initiative involves holding round tables to bring together officers and community members.
The second is an eight-part reform platform. Part of that plan is increasing accountability.
Turner says to make that happen Portland police need body cams. He says the PPA wants change and wants healing, but says they also want the violence and criminal acts to stop.
Turner says city leaders need to do more to put an end to it.
"We want to make sure Portlanders have the right to express their first amendment rights in word and in protest. We want to make sure also that Portlanders aren't impacted by the criminal activities that's going on out there and they are being," Turner said. "Our city leaders should be ones standing in the front of the lines saying they will not tolerate this, that they condemn it. Whether they agree or not agree with the message, they should be standing in front saying they condemn the violence. And it's not happening."
Turner added that Mayor Ted Wheeler has spoken out against the riots, but says it's not enough. He says they need to make sure the criminals committing the arson, looting and vandalism over the past two months are held accountable.
Turner wanted to emphasize that the union wants reform, but they need support to help make it happen.
